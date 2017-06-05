REFILE-Singapore April retail sales r...

REFILE-Singapore April retail sales rise 2.6 pct y/y

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Singapore's retail sales in April rose from a year earlier, buoyed by increased sales at petrol service stations, and of watches and jewellery, data showed on Monday. Total retail sales rose 2.6 percent from a year earlier, after increasing by a revised 2 percent in the previous month, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC