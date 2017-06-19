Pope pays tribute to Italian rebel pr...

Pope pays tribute to Italian rebel priests by praying at their tombs

Pope Francis took a helicopter ride from the Vatican on Tuesday to pay tribute to two 20th century Italian maverick priests who were sidelined by the Catholic Church establishment of their time. Francis first visited the tomb of Don Primo Mazzolari in Bozzolo, about 140 kilometres south-east of Milan, and later flew about 150 kilometres south to Barbiana in Tuscany, the final resting place of Don Lorenzo Milani.

