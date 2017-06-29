Pope Francis defrocks Italian priest ...

Pope Francis defrocks Italian priest convicted of child sex abuse

14 hrs ago

Pope Francis has defrocked an Italian priest who was found guilty of child sex abuse, three years after overturning predecessor Benedict XVI's decision to do the same after allegations against the priest first came to light. Mauro Inzoli, 67, was initially defrocked in 2012 after he was first accused of abusing minors, but Francis reversed that decision in 2014, ordering the priest to stay away from children and retire to "a life of prayer and humble discretion."

Chicago, IL

