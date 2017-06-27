Pope defrocks 'Don Mercedes' priest convicted of sex abuse

Pope Francis has defrocked an Italian priest found guilty of the sexual abuse of minors, reversing an earlier decision to reduce his punishment, the diocese at the heart of the scandal said Wednesday. ROME: Pope Francis has defrocked an Italian priest found guilty of the sexual abuse of minors, reversing an earlier decision to reduce his punishment, the diocese at the heart of the scandal said Wednesday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.