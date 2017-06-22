Polish army helicopter crashes in Veneto

Polish army helicopter crashes in Veneto

Padua, June 22 - A Polish army helicopter crashed at Massanzago, in the Veneto province of Padua, during an exercise on Thursday, sources said. The six military personnel aboard, five Poles and a French national, got out alive but there is no information yet on their condition.

