Persuading Italians to hold the prosciutto and pass the pastrami

22 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Deep in the Tuscan countryside, between a hill and a bleating sheep, Gianluca Tonelli tended to 17 pounds of pastrami soaking in a plastic container filled with brine. With his trademark porkpie hat and gray goatee, Tonelli, a worshipper of what he called "pastrami culture" - "We started a klezmer band!" - sidestepped Dante, his family's pet pig, and loaded freshly chopped cherry wood chips into a smoker.

Chicago, IL

