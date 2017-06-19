Peaty, Martinenghi Among Record Break...

Peaty, Martinenghi Among Record Breakers at Day One of 2017 Sette Colli

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Swimming World & Jr. Swimmer

The 2017 Sette Colli International kicked off today in Rome, Italy and runs through Sunday, June 25th. Day one of the meet saw a total of four meet records fall, in addition to a new Italian National Record and a World Junior Record by Nicolo Martinenghi .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swimming World & Jr. Swimmer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,503 • Total comments across all topics: 282,006,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC