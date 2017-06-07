PD 'serious' on electoral law - Renzi
Rome, June 7 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party is "serious" about a new electoral law and Italians will see if other parties "pull back" from passing it, PD leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday, saying the PD had answered a call from President Sergio Mattarella. PD House Whip Ettore Rosato said there had been 100 'snipers' who secretly voted against the bill in the first vote.
