PD 'serious' on electoral law - Renzi

Rome, June 7 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party is "serious" about a new electoral law and Italians will see if other parties "pull back" from passing it, PD leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday, saying the PD had answered a call from President Sergio Mattarella. PD House Whip Ettore Rosato said there had been 100 'snipers' who secretly voted against the bill in the first vote.

Chicago, IL

