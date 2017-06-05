Over 40 migrants saved off southern I...

Over 40 migrants saved off southern Italy

Read more: India.com

Lecce, 9 June Italian coastguard said they rescued 43 migrants including 11 children from a yacht that was listing in rough seas off the southern Puglia region on Thursday. Coastguard responded to an SOS sent by the nine-metre yacht and intercepted the vessel some 10 miles off the coastal town of Santa Maria di Leuca.

