Official Rules for Racked's 'Escape to Rome, Italy' Sweepstakes

Eligibility : Escape to Rome, Italy Giveaway is open only to legal residents of the United States who are at least twenty-one years of age. Employees, independent contractors, interns, officers, directors, and agents of Sponsor, other companies associated with the Sweepstakes ), as well as the immediate family members and household members of any of the foregoing are not eligible to enter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Racked.