Official Rules for Racked's 'Escape to Rome, Italy' Sweepstakes
Eligibility : Escape to Rome, Italy Giveaway is open only to legal residents of the United States who are at least twenty-one years of age. Employees, independent contractors, interns, officers, directors, and agents of Sponsor, other companies associated with the Sweepstakes ), as well as the immediate family members and household members of any of the foregoing are not eligible to enter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Racked.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun 4
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC