Nuvaira Announces Enrollment Completion in First Sham-Controlled...
Nuvaira , a developer of medical devices to treat obstructive lung diseases, today announced completion of patient enrollment in the AIRFLOW-2 trial, the first sham-controlled clinical trial of Targeted Lung Denervation* using the Nuvaira Lung Denervation System in patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease . The AIRFLOW-2 trial, designed to assess the safety of TLD in patients suffering from moderate to severe COPD at 16 institutions throughout Western Europe, included 82 patients.
