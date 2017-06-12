Nicolini loses Lampedusa election
Lampedusa, June 12 - UNESCO peace prize winner Giusi Nicolini is no longer the mayor of the southern Italian island of Lampedusa. Lampedusa is a stepping-stone island, nearer Africa than Sicily, where most of the asylum seekers who make the desperate passage across the Mediterranean from Libya land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun 4
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC