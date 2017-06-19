Newborn baby hurled to death was conc...

Newborn baby hurled to death was conceived from extramarital sexual affair

DNA tests showed that a newborn thrown to his death from a second floor apartment in northwest Italy last month was conceived when his mother had extramarital sex, Turin daily La Stampa reported. The full-term baby, named Giovanni by doctors, was found by a street sweeper in Settimo Torinese lying in the road early on May 30 but died half an hour after being rushed to Turin's Regina Margherita hospital by ambulance.

Chicago, IL

