Newborn baby hurled to death was conceived from extramarital sexual affair
DNA tests showed that a newborn thrown to his death from a second floor apartment in northwest Italy last month was conceived when his mother had extramarital sex, Turin daily La Stampa reported. The full-term baby, named Giovanni by doctors, was found by a street sweeper in Settimo Torinese lying in the road early on May 30 but died half an hour after being rushed to Turin's Regina Margherita hospital by ambulance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun 4
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC