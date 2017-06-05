New Google project digitizes world's ...

New Google project digitizes world's top fashion archives

Washington Times

Anyone who has waited on a long, snaking line to get into a fashion exhibit at a top museum knows just how popular they've become - and more broadly, how fashion is increasingly seen as a form of artistic and cultural expression. Google Inc. is acknowledging this reality by expanding its Google Art Project - launched in 2011 to link users with art collections around the world, online - to include fashion.

Chicago, IL

