Mr and Mrs Italy to Open Stores in Beijing, Miami and Hong Kong
The eight to 10 producers in Italy that the company relies on are trained to know they need to continually research new techniques, cuts and furs. The luxury utilitarian outerwear company Mr and Mrs Italy will be opening stores in Beijing and Miami, and has aims to double sales to $100 million in the next five years.
