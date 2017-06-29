Migrant pressures grow; Italy presses EU nations to do more
In this Monday, June 26, 2017 photo, migrants cross the Roja river near the northern Italian town of Ventimiglia, as they try to reach the French border. The aid group Doctors Without Borders said Tuesday, June 27, 2017, that about 100 migrants, including unaccompanied minors, had been sleeping for weeks near the river bank by the Italian border town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun 4
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC