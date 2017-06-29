Migrant pressures grow; Italy presses EU nations to do more

In this Monday, June 26, 2017 photo, migrants cross the Roja river near the northern Italian town of Ventimiglia, as they try to reach the French border. The aid group Doctors Without Borders said Tuesday, June 27, 2017, that about 100 migrants, including unaccompanied minors, had been sleeping for weeks near the river bank by the Italian border town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.