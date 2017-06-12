M5S flops as old bloc return

M5S flops as old bloc return

Rome, June 12 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement flopped in local polls across Italy Sunday as the old centre-left and centre-right blocs returned to the fore in major cities. The centre left won Palermo with Leoluca Orlando and was ahead in Verona going into the second round in two weeks's time while the centre right was ahead in a long-time leftwing fief, Genoa, as well as in Taranto.

