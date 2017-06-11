London police make three arrests over...

London police make three arrests over terror attack

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Butt, who police consider the attack ringleader, had been on bail after being arrested for fraud in a case in October of past year, police said. Authorities said he aroused suspicion because he tried to board a flight to Turkey with a one-way ticket and a small backpack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,751 • Total comments across all topics: 281,683,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC