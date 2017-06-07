London attack: Body found in River Thames could be eight victim Police said Youssef Zaghba was not a subject of interest to police or MI5, the domestic security agency. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rUcleJ An undated handout photo made available on June 6, 2017 by Britain's London Metropolitan Police Service showing French national Xavier Thomas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.