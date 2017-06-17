Justin Bieber Shows Off Ripped Body In Shirtless Arm Wrestling Match - Watch
Has Justin Bieber ever looked better? The singer took on his friend in an arm-wrestling match on June 16 and the shirtless video is pretty fun to watch! Dayum, Justin Bieber ! The 23-year-old singer is set to perform in Monza, Italy on Sunday night, so why not pregame with some arm wrestling - and what's better than that? Doing it shirtless of course. Justin showed off his extremely toned body in an Instagram video of him arm wrestling with a friend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun 4
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC