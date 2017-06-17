Justin Bieber Shows Off Ripped Body In Shirtless Arm Wrestling Match - Watch

Has Justin Bieber ever looked better? The singer took on his friend in an arm-wrestling match on June 16 and the shirtless video is pretty fun to watch! Dayum, Justin Bieber ! The 23-year-old singer is set to perform in Monza, Italy on Sunday night, so why not pregame with some arm wrestling - and what's better than that? Doing it shirtless of course. Justin showed off his extremely toned body in an Instagram video of him arm wrestling with a friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.