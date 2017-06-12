Jessica Chastain marries Moncler exec...

Jessica Chastain marries Moncler executive in Italy

Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain tied the knot with her longtime Italian boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo on Saturday. The ceremony took place at the groom's family-owned 17th-century Villa Tiepolo Passi estate in the Italian city of Treviso, located about 25 miles from Venice.

