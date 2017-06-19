Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in dispute with shoe company
Ivanka Trump must testify in a dispute with an Italian shoemaker over one of her company's shoe designs, a judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest rejected a request by the senior White House aide's lawyers that she be blocked from submitting to a deposition in the trademark infringement lawsuit brought by Aquazzura Italia SRL against her and her company IT Collection LLC. The Florence, Italy-based company sued President Donald Trump's daughter last year, saying her Hettie shoe was a "virtually identical" knockoff of its popular Wild Thing Shoe, including nearly the same color, shape and tassel on the heel.
