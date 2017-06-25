Italy's PM vows to pressure Trump on ...

Italy's PM vows to pressure Trump on climate at G20

2 hrs ago

U.S. President Donald J. Trump announced earlier this month that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change, but Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said he plans to keep pushing Trump to change his mind. Trump, Gentiloni, and other leaders from the Group of 20 are gearing up for the G20 Summit in the northern German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.

Chicago, IL

