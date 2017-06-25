Italy's PM vows to pressure Trump on climate at G20
U.S. President Donald J. Trump announced earlier this month that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change, but Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said he plans to keep pushing Trump to change his mind. Trump, Gentiloni, and other leaders from the Group of 20 are gearing up for the G20 Summit in the northern German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun 4
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC