Italy's centre-right wins big in mayoral elections

Italy's centre-right parties were the big winners in mayoral elections on Sunday, partial results showed, in a vote likely to put pressure on the centre-left government ahead of national elections due in less than a year. In the most closely watched contest, the northern port city of Genoa - a traditional left-wing stronghold - seemed certain to pass to the centre-right for the first time in more than 50 years.

