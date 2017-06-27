Italy's Berlusconi dusts himself down...

Italy's Berlusconi dusts himself down in final bid for power

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Star Online

He is an 80-year-old convicted criminal whose last government ended with Italy on the brink of bankruptcy - and he may well be kingmaker at the next election within a year. Mayoral elections on Sunday showed four-time Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party remains a force to be reckoned with despite the billionaire media tycoon's sex scandals and legal troubles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,371 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC