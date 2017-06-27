Italy's Berlusconi dusts himself down in final bid for power
He is an 80-year-old convicted criminal whose last government ended with Italy on the brink of bankruptcy - and he may well be kingmaker at the next election within a year. Mayoral elections on Sunday showed four-time Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party remains a force to be reckoned with despite the billionaire media tycoon's sex scandals and legal troubles.
