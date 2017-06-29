Italy urges EU nations to take in more migrants

The Italian prime minister has urged his EU allies to take in more migrants, saying the relentless arrival of tens of thousands of rescued migrants on Italian shores is putting his country under enormous strain. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35878635.ece/78466/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-8c492874-97ed-48e0-a9cc-ee75985be6c3_I1.jpg The Italian prime minister has urged his EU allies to take in more migrants, saying the relentless arrival of tens of thousands of rescued migrants on Italian shores is putting his country under enormous strain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.