Italy tries Europe's patience with fu...

Italy tries Europe's patience with fumbled Veneto banks' rescue

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FRANKFURT/MILAN, June 22 A clumsy attempt by Italy to tackle problems at two Veneto-based banks by allowing a major lender to cherry-pick their prime assets for a pittance has left the government testing the boundaries of European law. With a deal expected within days, critics are concerned that Rome is exploiting loopholes to bend EU rules designed to prevent state bailouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC