Italy seeks buyers as it prepares to ...

Italy seeks buyers as it prepares to break up Veneto banks -sources

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

MILAN, June 20 Italy has hired Rothschild to find buyers for the best assets of two ailing Veneto-based lenders, with Intesa Sanpaolo viewed as the most likely taker, said several sources close to the situation. The move is part of a new plan by the Rome government that envisages the effective liquidation of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca with the help of state money to reduce losses for the lenders' private investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,907,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC