Italy seeks buyers as it prepares to break up Veneto banks -sources

MILAN, June 20 Italy has hired Rothschild to find buyers for the best assets of two ailing Veneto-based lenders, with Intesa Sanpaolo viewed as the most likely taker, said several sources close to the situation. The move is part of a new plan by the Rome government that envisages the effective liquidation of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca with the help of state money to reduce losses for the lenders' private investors.

