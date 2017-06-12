Italy rules out resolution for Veneto banks - Treasury source
The Italian Treasury has ruled out the idea of a banking resolution for two regional lenders based in the northern area of Veneto, a Treasury source said on Sunday. La Stampa newspaper said earlier the European Commission was set to tell Italy it would not be able to directly use state capital to rescue Veneto Banca and rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza.
