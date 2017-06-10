Italy Rescues Two Failing Lenders With Intesa Sanpaolo as Investors Question European Bailout Rules
Italy's banking system is once again the focus on investor concern Monday after officials outlined plans to rescue two failed lenders that appeared to circumvent newly-adopted rules that would prevent the use of taxpayers' funds. Venento Banca SpA and Banca Popolare di Vicenza SpA will be wound down and folded into the operations of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA , the country's second-biggest bank, Italy's finance ministry said over the weekend, after the European Central Bank declared the troubled lenders 'failing or likely to fail' late Friday.
