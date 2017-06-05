Italy pols bicker over failed bid to ...

Italy pols bicker over failed bid to improve voting system

The leaders of Italy's two biggest political parties are trading blame for the latest failed attempt in Parliament to overhaul the country's electoral system to yield more stable, effective governments. Former Premier Matteo Renzi on Friday contended that his Democratic Party's chief rival, the opposition populist 5-Star Movement, proved itself "unreliable for definition" when 5-Star lawmakers on Thursday apparently broke their promise to support the Democrats-backed electoral reform bill.

Chicago, IL

