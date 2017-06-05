Italy plays down London attacker slip...

Italy plays down London attacker slipping through net

Britain's failure to keep tabs on London attacker Youssef Zaghba despite being warned about him by Italian authorities was understandable, Italy's top policeman said today. Zaghba, 22, was identified by the Italian authorities as a potential jihadist after he was stopped at Bologna airport in March 2016 on his way to Syria.

