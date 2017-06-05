Italy nabs migrant smugglers who plan...

Italy nabs migrant smugglers who planned jihadi transport

17 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Authorities in Sicily say they have detained 15 people accused of running a high-end migrant smuggling racket that planned to bring to Italy even people sought by Tunisian authorities for alleged links to jihadist groups. A statement from the Palermo border police says none of the passengers actually transported were such "dangerous" suspects.

Chicago, IL

