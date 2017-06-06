Italy mustn't waste chance - Gentiloni
Afragola, June 6 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday welcomed a report by national statistics agency ISTAT that said the Italian economy was accelerating. "Today ISTAT released highly positive, encouraging data that confirms the country is moving, the economy is growing at a faster pace than we had predicted," Gentiloni said as he inaugurated the new Naples Afragola station for high speed trains.
