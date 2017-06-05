Italy mayoral races test populists' s...

Italy mayoral races test populists' support

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

Italy's populist 5-Star Movement was seeking to expand power in mayoral elections ... . Five-Star Movement's leader Beppe Grillo enters a polling station to cast his ballot for Italy's mayoral elections in Genoa, Italy, Sunday, June 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,692,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC