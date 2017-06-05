Italy Historic Soccer
Players take part in a game of the Calcio Storico Fiorentino a combination of soccer, rugby and wrestling whose origin dates back to 16th century, played by two teams composed of 27 players wearing traditional dresses and held every year in the Santa Croce Square in Florence, Italy, Saturday, June 10, 2017.
