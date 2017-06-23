Italy gripped by drought

Rome, June 23 - Italy is gripped by drought as the summer heat continues with no sign of rain. Premier Paolo Gentiloni's cabinet on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the northern provinces of Parma and Piacenza due to the shortage of water.

