Italy, EU Race to Find Solution for Two Troubled Banks an hour ago

Italian finance officials and the European Commission are racing to find a solution for two troubled banks in the northern Veneto region that have weighed on the nation's financial system. Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Sunday the matter of Veneto Banca SpA and Banca Popolare di Vicenza is being worked on "actively," without offering details.

