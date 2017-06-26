Italy digs deep to wind up struggling...

Italy digs deep to wind up struggling Veneto banks

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Italian government bond yields have risen after the European Commission approved the rescue of assets of two struggling Veneto banks. As Ciara Lee reports, it ended months of speculation over whether Italy would be able to bypass regulations preventing state bailouts of banks.

Chicago, IL

