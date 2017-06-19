Italy could pay as much as 17 billion euros to wind down Veneto banks: minister

The Italian state will pay 5.2 billion euros to wind down two ailing Veneto-based banks and transfer their good assets to Intesa Sanpaolo , but the final cost for the state could rise to up to 17 billion euros. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Veneto Banca bank is seen in Venice, Italy January 31, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.