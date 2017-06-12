Italy confirms Veneto banks will not face "bail-in" - minister

Italy's Economy Minister confirmed on Wednesday that the rescue of struggling lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca will not involve a "bail-in" that would lead to losses for senior bondholders and depositors. "I confirm what I said yesterday, regarding the positive state of the negotiations and the absence of the risk of bail-in," Padoan said during question time in the lower house of parliament.

