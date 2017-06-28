Italy Closing Ports? Country Threatens as Rescued Migrants Flood In
Two men talk look out at Italy as they arrive in port on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station Phoenix vessel on June 12, 2017 in Reggio Calabria, Italy. An estimated 230,000 refugees and migrants will arrive in Italy this year as numbers of refugees and migrants attempting the dangerous central Mediterranean crossing from Libya to Italy continues to rise Italy is reportedly considering closing its ports to foreign ships carrying migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea, a source close to the government said Wednesday.
