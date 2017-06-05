Italy backs ArcelorMittal bid for troubled Ilva steel plant
The Italian government is backing a joint bid by ArcelorMittal and Italian group Marcegaglia for the troubled Ilva steel plant in the south of the country, the Industry Ministry said on Monday. Industry Minister Carlo Calenda has signed a decree backing the 1.8 billion euro offer from the world's largest steelmaker and Marcegaglia for Europe's biggest steel plant by output capacity, the ministry said in a statement.
