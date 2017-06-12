Italy arrests asylum seeker for inciting terrorism
Italy on Monday arrested a 29-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker for supplying news and materials in support of Islamic State and who said those who do not believe in Islam "should have their throats cut", police said. A southern Italian court ordered the man's arrest for conspiracy to commit international terrorism and inciting others to break the law, they said in a statement.
