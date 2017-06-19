Italians vote in mayoral run-off that...

Italians vote in mayoral run-off that may spur the centre-right

15 hrs ago

Voters in more than 100 Italian towns and cities will pick municipal mayors on Sunday in a run-off ballot that could bolster centre-right parties ahead of a national election due in less than a year. Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures during the television talk show "Porta a Porta" in Rome, Italy June 21, 2017.

Chicago, IL

