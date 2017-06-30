Italian Study Finds Cocoa Helps Brain...

Italian Study Finds Cocoa Helps Brain Power

Read more: PsychCentral

A new review study suggests consumption of cocoa flavanols has a beneficial effect on cognition. Moreover, some researchers go as far as to recommend cocoa as a dietary supplement to protect human cognition.

