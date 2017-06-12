Italian mayor won international award for helping migrants but loses badly in election
Two months ago Giusi Nicolini, the mayor of a small Italian island with a population of 6,000, received the prestigious UNESCO Peace Prize. Lampedusa, the island 70 miles from the Tunisian coast that she has been governing since 2012, has experienced an influx of refugees over the past few years, and Nicolini got the award because of the "boundless humanity and unwavering commitment" with which she managed the refugee crisis.
