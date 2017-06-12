Italian jeweller shoots dead thief during attempted robbery
Pisa , June 15 A jeweller shot dead one of two men who allegedly tried to rob his shop on the outskirts on the central Italian city of Pisa, police said. Police are searching for the second would-be thief who ran off after the attempted robbery in northeast Pisa at around 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday.
