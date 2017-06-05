Italian football fan admits role in s...

Italian football fan admits role in serious crash in north Pembrokeshire

A local prosecutor has slammed the British legal system for jailing an injured Italian football fan who was involved in a north Pembrokeshire car crash. Fausta Bo, 62, of Rue Giacomet, Aosta, Italy, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, with her face barely visible beneath her bandages.

