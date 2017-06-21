Italian Boy Becomes Youngest Patient Bridged to Transplant with the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart
Andrei, 12, is the world's youngest patient to be bridged to transplant with the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart. He is pictured after his heart transplant with his surgeon Dr. Antonio Amodeo at Bambino GesA1 Children's Hospital in Rome, Italy.
